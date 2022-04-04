Industrial production prices rise 43.8 pct year-on-year in February

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 43.8% in February 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

Compared to January 2022, the overall prices of industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 1.6%.According to the cited source, at the level of the domestic market, the industrial production price index registered a jump of 0.99% in February, compared to January 2022, respectively of 57.61% compared to February last year.As regards the foreign market, the price increases were 3.02% (compared to January 2022) and 20.15% (compared to February 2021).By major industrial groups, the most important increases in industrial production prices, in February 2022 compared to February 2021, were recorded in: energy industry (+ 129%), intermediate goods industry (+ 30.87%), durable goods industry (+ 16.68%), the capital goods industry (+ 10.78%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 9.65%).Compared to the reference period, INS data show that, by activity sections, there have been price increases in: production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 144.86%; extractive industry (+ 138.20%); manufacturing industry (+ 21.57%) and water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 13.35%).