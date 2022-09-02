Industrial production prices, up 52.3pct in July

The prices of industrial production (domestic and foreign markets) increased 52.3% in July 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to the data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

Compared to June 2022, the prices of overall industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased in July 5.2%.

According to the cited source, at the level of the domestic market, the industrial production price index registered an increase of 6.81% in July, compared to June 2022, respectively an increase of 67.43% compared to July last year, told Agerpres.

Also, regarding the foreign market, the price increases stood at 1.72% (compared to June 2022) and 25.87% (compared to July 2021).

On major industrial groups, in July 2022, compared to the similar month in 2021, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the energy industry (+151.38%), the intermediate goods industry (+28.10%), durable goods industry (+18.88%), consumer goods industry (+17.12%) and capital goods industry (+11.43%).

Compared to the reference period, the INS data reveal that, by activity sections, prices increased in: the production and supply of electricity and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 178.19%; extractive industry (+52.27%); the processing industry (+26.06%) and in the water distribution sector; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+19.93%).