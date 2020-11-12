Industrial turnover in Romania, down almost 10pct nine months into 2020 (INS)

Industrial turnover in Romania went on a downward trend in the first nine months of 2020 as against the same period of 2019 of 9.7%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to official statistics published on Thursday, January 1 - September 30, 2020, the decrease recorded nine months into the year was caused by negative results in the mining and quarrying industry (-13.9%) and the manufacturing industry (-9.6%).

By major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were reported in the energy industry (-34.1%), capital goods industry (-13.3%), intermediate goods industry (-5.3%) and consumer goods industry (-2.2%). At the other end of the spectrum was the durable goods industry with a 1% jump in turnover.

According to INS, industrial turnover increased in September 2020 by 5.1% from September 2019, due to the manufacturing industry (+ 5.5%). On the other hand, the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 9.8%.

In same-period terms, by big industrial groups growth was reported by : the durable goods industry (+ 18%), the capital goods industry (+ 15.8%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 5.1%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 1.6%). In contrast, the energy industry decreased by 36.5%.

On a monthly basis, the September 2020 industrial turnover increased by 21% overall as a result of activities carried out by the manufacturing industry (+ 21.4%) and by the mining and quarrying industry (+8.3 %).

By major industrial groups, INS data show increases in the case of the capital goods industry (+ 40.8%), the durable goods industry (+ 21.6%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 14.3%), the consumer goods industry (+ 7%) and the energy industry (+ 6%).