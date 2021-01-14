Industry businesses drop by 7.6% during first 11 months of 2020

The industry turnover, in nominal terms, has dropped by 7.6% during the first 11 months of the previous year, as opposed to the similar period of 2019, the decline being generated by the extractive industry, which shrunk by 12.1% and the processing industry (-7.5%), according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"In November 2020, the industry turnover, per total (internal and external market), in nominal terms, dropped from the previous month with 4.6%, and for the corresponding month from the previous year it has gone up by 1.2%. During the period of January 1st - November 30th, 2020, when compared with the same period of 2019, the industry turnover (internal and external market), in nominal terms, has gone down by 7.6%," according to the press release sent by the INS to AGERPRES.

For the big industrial groups, after 11 months in 2020, drops were recorded in the following sectors: energy industry (-33.8%), capital goods industry (-8.6%), intermediary goods industry (-3.8%) and current use industry (-3.1%). The long-lasting goods industry has gone up by 2.6%.

The industry turnover, in November 2020, when compared with the previous month, has dropped, in total, by 4.6%, as a result of the registered decline in the processing industry (-4.8%). The extractive industry has gone up by 2.1%.

For the big industrial groups there were drops recorded in the long-term goods industry (-7%), the intermediary goods industry (-6.5%), current use industry (-6%) and capital goods industry (-3%). The energy industry has gone up by 2.8%.

When compared to November 2019, industry businesses have gone up, as a whole, by 1.2%, due to the advance registered in the processing industry (+1.6%). The extractive industry has gone down by 9.5%.

For the big industrial groups there were recorded growths in: capital goods industry (+13.2%), the long-term goods industry (+6.6%) and the intermediary goods industry (+1.6%). Drops were recorded in the energy industry (-30.5%), current goods industry (-8%).