Industry turnover down 11.6pct in Jan-Aug

Industry turnover decreased by 11.6 per cent in the first eight months of this year, compared to the similar period last year, according to information released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

The drop came as a result of the decrease of the extractive industry, by 14.5 per cent, and of the processing industry, by 11.5 per cent.

By major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: energy industry (-33.7 per cent), capital goods industry (-17.0 per cent), intermediate goods industry (-6.7 per cent), consumer goods (-2.7 per cent) and the durable goods industry (-1.4 per cent).

The turnover in the industry, in August 2020, compared to August 2019, decreased overall by 3 per cent, as a result of the drops registered in the extractive industry (-12.8 per cent) and in the manufacturing industry (-2.7 per cent) .

The biggest decline was in the energy industry (-39.8 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (-3.8 per cent). There was an increase in the durable goods industry (+ 7.1 per cent), the capital goods industry (+ 4.0 per cent) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.3 per cent).

At the same time, the turnover in the industry, in August 2020, compared to the previous month, decreased, in total, by 10.7 per cent as a result of the decrease registered in the manufacturing industry (-10.9 per cent) and in the extractive industry (-4 , 8 per cent).

On the major industrial groups, decreases were registered: the durable goods industry (-18.4 per cent), the capital goods industry (-13.4 per cent), the intermediate goods industry (-9.1 per cent), the energy industry (-8, 9 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (-7.8 per cent).