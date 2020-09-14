Industry turnover, down 12.8% seven months into 2020

Total industry turnover (internal market and foreign market), in nominal terms, decreased by 12.8%, between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 , according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

Thus, the turnover in the industry, in the first seven months of 2020, decreased overall by 12.8%, as a result of the decrease of the extractive industry (-14.8%) and the processing industry (-12.7%).By major industrial groups, decreases in turnover were registered in the following sectors: energy industry (-32.9%), capital goods industry (-19.3%), intermediate goods industry (-7.6%), industry durable goods (-2.6%) and the current goods industry (-2.6%).The turnover in the industry, in July 2020, compared to the previous month, increased, in total, by 11.0% due to the growth registered in the processing industry (+ 11.2%) and in the extractive industry (+ 4.9%) .On the large industrial groups, growth was registered: the durable goods industry (+ 14.8%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 11.4%), the capital goods industry (+ 11.0%), the energy industry (+10.5%) and the current goods industry (+ 9.7%).The turnover in the industry, in July 2020, compared to July 2019, decreased overall by 5.9%, as a result of the decrease registered in the extractive industry (-11.8%) and in the processing industry (-5.7%).The main industrial groups registered decreases: the energy industry (-39.9%), the capital goods industry (-8.6%) and the current goods industry (-1.4%). Increases were registered in: the durable goods industry (+ 21.1%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.1%).