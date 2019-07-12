Industry turnover up 7.5 pct in 5 months; growth recorded in drilling and processing industries

Industry turnover increased by 7.5 per cent in January-May this year, compared with the same interval in 2018, due to the good results recorded in the drilling and processing industries, showed data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the statistics, in January-May 2019, by large industrial groups, there was seen growth in the following sectors: intermediary goods industry (+11.1 per cent), capital goods industry (+7.2 per cent), durables (+5.8 per cent), energy industry (+5.8 per cent) and consumer goods industry (+3.3 per cent).In general terms, the industry turnover increased by 7.5 per cent due to the good results recorded in the drilling industry (+12.6 per cent) and processing industry (+7.3 per cent).According to the INS, compared with May 2018, May 2019 recorded an overall increase in the industry turnover by 7.6 per cent, following the positive results recorded in the processing industry (+7.6 per cent) and the drilling industry (+7 per cent). By large industrial groups, increases were recorded in the energy industry (+9.7 per cent), intermediary goods industry (+9.6 per cent), capital goods industry (+9.5 per cent), durables (+8.1 per cent) and consumer goods industry (+0.2 per cent).Moreover, the industry turnover increased by 8.7 per cent in May 2019 against May 2018, due to the processing industry (+9.1 per cent). On the other hand, the drilling industry dropped 5 per cent.In the same interval, by large industrial groups, there were recorded increases in: the capital goods industry (+11.7 per cent), the durables industry (+9.9 per cent), the intermediary goods industry (+9.5 per cent), the energy industry (+7.2 per cent) and the consumer goods industry (+2.5 per cent).