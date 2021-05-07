Informal reunion of European Council, as well as EU-India Summit and President Iohannis is attending, in Porto

President Klaus Iohannis is attending, Friday and Saturday, in Portugal's City of Porto, within the Social Summit, the informal reunion of the European Council, as well as in the EU-India Summit in videoconference format, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Presidential Administration informs.

The Porto Social Summit has as central topic the optimal implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights. The event targets drawing up the priorities of the social agenda for the next decade, so that it responds to the challenges of the green and digital transition.

President Klaus Iohannis will have an intervention during the second thematic session regarding competencies and innovation, in the panel on education, competencies and innovation.

The agenda of the informal reunion of the European Council will feature the relations between the European Union and India, in the perspective of the EU-India informal summit, as well as the elements referring to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU-India Summit will approach topics that regard the consolidation of cooperation in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reaffirming the interest of both parties regarding the continuation of development of trade relations, the promotion of efficient multilateralism, the consolidation of cooperation in what regards the main foreign policy and security challenges, as well as encouraging cooperation in the realm of connectivity. The adoption of a joint EU-India political statement is also in view, focusing mainly on aspects regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and durable social-economic and digital recovery, reports Agerpres.