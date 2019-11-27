Infrastructure projects in south and west of country, analysed by Transport minister and Ford Romania president

Infrastructure projects in the south and west of the country, such as the expressway Craiova - Pitesti, the status of the railway line connecting Craiova to Vama Nadlac and the Craiova - Calafat railway were analysed on Wednesday by Minister of Transport Lucian Bode and Ford Romania President Ian Pearson.

According to a press release from the relevant ministry, sent to AGERPRES, the discussions between the two officials focused on three major levels, for each project, namely the implementation phase, the evaluation phase and the solutions for unlocking.

Thus, the two officials analysed the projects of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway, mainly at the stage of the ring road of the town of Bals, but also at the execution graphs of lots 3 and 4 of the express road; the status of the railway line that makes the connection between Craiova and Vama Nadlac and of the Craiova - Calafat railway. At the same time, in the context of the discussions, Lucian Bode stated that it is necessary to develop multimodal transportation, presenting in this respect the advantages of the two projects in Craiova and Timisoara.

"The discussions with the Ford Romania president were extremely constructive and we agreed together that the dialogue should be ongoing. I understand the expectations of Ford, I also understand the expectations that Romanians have of us, regarding the infrastructure. I prefer that from now on we concentrate on the unlocking solutions of the projects started and on speeding up their accomplishment pace. Private companies have to have new and realistic terms for each infrastructure project from us, because only then can they adapt their economic policy. The time of unrealistic promises has passed. Now is the time to take all the necessary measures to get everything started in the infrastructure completed and to start projects that are already scheduled. This will be carried out in a transparent way by informing the Romanians regarding the status of each project," Lucian Bode, minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, said.