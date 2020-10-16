INS: 17.3pct growth in volume of construction works in Jan-Aug, gross series

The total volume of construction works increased by 17.3 per cent, as gross series, in January-August 2020, show data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At the same time, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased in the reference period by 19.2 per cent.

In August 2020, compared to July, the total volume of construction works increased by 1.9 per cent, as gross series, respectively by 0.9 per cent as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

Compared with August 2020, in August 2020 the total volume of construction works increased as gross series by 12.3 per cent and as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality by 13.2 per cent.

