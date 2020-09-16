INS: 18pct growth in volume of construction works in Jan-July

The total volume of construction works increased, both as a gross series and as adjusted series, in the first seven months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, due to the increase registered in the capital repairs, maintenance and current repairs sector, show data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, between January and July 2020, as gross series, the volume of construction works increased by 18.1 per cent, and by structural elements increases were recorded in capital repair works (+ 48.2 per cent), maintenance and current repairs (+ 48 per cent) and new construction works (+ 6.2 per cent). At the same time, by construction objects, as gross series, there were increases as follows: for engineering construction works (+ 25.5 per cent), residential buildings (+ 17.2 per cent) and non-residential buildings (+ 8.4 per cent).At the same time, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased in the reference period by 20 per cent, compared to the similar interval in 2019. The increase is reflected in the volume of maintenance works and current repairs (+ 54.6 per cent), of capital repair works (+ 44.6 per cent) and of new construction works (+ 8 per cent). Also, by construction objects, the series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality highlights the increase in the volume of engineering constructions (+ 29.1 per cent), residential buildings (+ 18.2 per cent) and non-residential buildings (+10.9 per cent).According to the same source, in July 2020, compared to July 2019, the construction works increased by 12.2 per cent, as gross series, respectively by 12.7 per cent as adjusted series.By comparison, July versus June 2020, the INS data show that the total volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 4.3 per cent, due to the increases recorded in the capital repairs sector (+ 8.6 per cent), the construction works, current maintenance and repairs (+ 4.9 per cent) and new construction works (+ 3.3 per cent). By construction objects, the gross series indicates increases as follows: non-residential buildings (+ 5.6 per cent), residential buildings (+ 4.2 per cent) and engineering constructions (+ 3.5 per cent).In addition, as a series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works increased in July 2020 compared to June, by 4.3 per cent, due to maintenance and current repairs (+16.9 per cent), capital repair works (+ 11.2 per cent) and new construction works (+ 1.5 per cent).Depending on the construction objects, the series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality indicated increases in the volume of engineering constructions (+ 6.1 per cent), residential buildings (+ 4.7 per cent) and non-residential buildings (+3.1 per cent).