INS: 5.1pct drop in final electricity consumption in Romania, Oct 31

The final electricity consumption in Romania was 43.687 billion kWh January through October this year, 5.1 per cent lower than the similar period in 2019, while primary energy resources decreased by 11.9 per cent and electricity resources were lower by 2.2 per cent, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the main primary energy resources totaled 25.767 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), on October 31, down by 3.466 million toe compared to the first ten months of the previous year.

Also, the domestic production amounted to 14.851 million toe, decreasing by 1.747 million toe compared to the same period of the previous year, and imports accounted for 10.915 million toe.

During this period, electricity resources accounted for 51.992 billion kWh, down by 1.196 billion kWh compared to the period January - October 2019.

At the same time, the production from thermal power plants registered January through October of this year was 16.156 billion kWh, down by 3.195 billion kWh (-16.5 per cent), while the production from hydroelectric power plants was 12.754 billion kWh, down by 1.022 billion kWh (-7.4 per cent), and that of nuclear power plants was 9.401 billion kWh, increasing by 170 million kWh (+ 1.8 per cent).

At the level of the first ten months of this year, the production from wind power plants was 5.780 billion kWh, increasing by 543.5 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during this period was 1.597 billion kWh, down by 11.2 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

The final electricity consumption in this period was 43.687 billion kWh, by 5.1 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of 2019, while public lighting decreased by 10.8 per cent and household consumption increased by 3.8 per cent.

Official statistics show that electricity exports were 4.090 billion kWh, up 1.341 billion kWh. In addition, own technological consumption in networks and stations was 4.214 billion kWh, down 213.5 million kWh.