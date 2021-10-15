INS: Agricultural production in Romania down 15.4pct in 2020

Production in agriculture dropped 15.4pct last year compared to the previous year, down to 81.4 billion lei in current prices, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS data, crop production decreased by 21.5pct, and livestock production and agricultural services decreased by 1.2pct. The value of crop production, in current prices, was 52.8 billion lei, that of livestock production, 26.7 billion lei, the difference of 1.83 billion lei representing agricultural services.

Crop production also has in 2020 the largest share (64.9pct) in the structure of the value of the overall agricultural sector, Agerpres informs.

INS data show that the value of crop production, in 2020 compared to 2019, saw decreases in all the development regions of Romania.

"Compared to 2019, in 2020 the value of livestock production increased in the development regions of Bucharest-Ilfov (+3.9 percentage points), North-East (+1.9 percentage points) and South-West Oltenia (+0.6 pct). In the other development regions, the value of livestock production decreased between 5.8 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points," the same press release informs.

The value of agricultural services increased in the South-East development regions (+12.3 percentage points), South-Muntenia (+4.8 percentage points) and North-East (+2.6 percentage points), in the other development regions recording decreases between 7.4 percentage points and 1.0 percentage points.

Crop production has the highest share in the production of the agricultural branch in all the development regions of the country, with values between 59.2pct in the central development region and 73.1pct in the South-West Oltenia development region.

In the case of the crop production, the largest share belongs to the development regions: South-Muntenia (18.9%), North-East (15.4%) and South-West Oltenia (15.2pct), and in livestock production the most important share was recorded in the development regions: North-East (19.4pct), South-Muntenia (15.2pct), Center (14.6pct) and North-West (14.4pct) respectively.