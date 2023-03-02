INS: Arrivals in tourist accommodation units up 24.4pct in Jan

Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent), in January 2023, totaled 784,000 people, an increase by 24.4pct compared to January 2022, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

Of the total number of arrivals, in January 2023, those of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 84.5pct, while foreign tourists accounting for only 15.5pct, told Agerpres.

The overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent), in January 2023, totaled 1.488 million, up 24pct compared to January 2022.

Of the total number of overnight stays, in January 2023, the overnight stays of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units represented 81pct, while overnight stays of foreign tourists registered a percentage of 19pct.

The average length of stay in January 2023 was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for foreign tourists. The net utilization rate of tourist accommodation places in January 2023 was 22.4pct of total tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent), increasing by 3.2 percentage points compared to January 2022.

By county, in January 2023, the number of tourist arrivals in tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent) recorded higher values in: the Bucharest Municipality (121,900 people), Brasov (110,300 people) and Prahova (46,900 people) and tourists' overnight stays in tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent) recorded higher values in: Bucharest (251,700), Brasov (213,600) and Prahova (94,200).

By country, the most arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist accommodation units (including apartments and rooms for rent), in January 2023, came from Italy (15,000 people), Israel (14,300 people) and Germany (11,000 people).

The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border points, numbered 959,200 people in January 2023, an increase by 81.7pct against January 2022. The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border crossing points, accounted for 1.492 people in January 2023, up 39.4pct against January 2022.