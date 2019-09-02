INS: Arrivals in tourist accomodation units up 3.6 pct in July

The number of arrivals recorded by tourist accommodation units showed a growth by 3.6 per cent in July this year compared with the same period of 2018, while overnights recorded an advance of 3.5 per cent, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

Compared with July 2018, the number of foreign visitors recorded at the border checkpoints in July 2019 increased by 10.7 per cent, while the number of Romanians leaving abroad increased by 9.1 per cent.According to the INS, arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units in July 2019 totalled 1.651 million, up 3.6 per cent against July 2018. In July 2019, Romanian tourists accounted for 81.8 per cent of the total number of tourists recorded by the tourist accommodation units, while foreign tourists accounted for 18.2 per cent.Most foreign tourists recorded by the tourist accommodation units were from Europe (72.1 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), 85.2 per cent of which were from EU countries.Overnights in July 2019 reached 4.407 million, up 3.5 per cent against July 2018.In July 2019, Romanian tourists accounted for 86.4 per cent of the total number of overnights, while foreign tourists accounted for 13.6 per cent. Most tourists recorded with overnights were coming from Europe (69.5 per cent of the total number of foreign tourists), 84.6 per cent of them coming from EU countries.The average stay recorded in July 2019 was 2.8 days for the Romanian tourists and 2.0 days for the foreign tourists.

AGERPRES