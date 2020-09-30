INS: Building authorizations for residential buildings down 7.1pct in Jan-Aug

The number of building authorizations issued for residential buildings in Romania dropped 7.1 per cent in January-August this year compared with the same period last year, showed data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In August, compared to the same period last year, there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+565 permits) in all development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+185 permits), South -Muntenia (+169), North-East (+77), Central region (+44), North-West (+37), West (+26), South-East (+20) and South-West Oltenia (+7 ).According to the same source, in August 2020 against July 2020, there were 4,331 building permits issued for residential buildings, of which 65 per cent for the rural area.The following regions had the largest increases in the number of issued building permits: North-East (+106 permits), Bucharest-Ilfov (+77), West (+37 ), South-Muntenia (+31), South-East (+18) and Center (+4). The total increase was of 217 building authorizations. On the other hand, decreases were recorded in the South-West Oltenia (-40 permits) and North-West (-16) development regions. The total increase was of 217 building authorizations.INS data show that, between January 1 and August 31, 2020, 26,323 building permits were issued for residential buildings, down 7.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.Thus, decreases were registered in the development regions: South-East (-528 authorizations), Bucharest-Ilfov (-474), Center (-322), North-East (-232), South-West Oltenia ( -195), South-Muntenia (-176) and West (-168). The only development region where the number of permits increased was Northwest (+82).