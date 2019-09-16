 
     
INS: Business turnover for market services provided mainly to enterprises up 13 pct January through July

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The business turnover for the market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased by 13 per cent as gross series and by 13.5 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to the information released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. 

In July 2019, compared with July 2018, the business turnover for the market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased by 3.7 per cent, as gross series, and by 0.7 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality. 

Compared with the same month of the previous year, the business turnover for the market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased by 9.5 per cent as gross series and by 8.1 per cent as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

