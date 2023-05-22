INS: Construction works up 12.7pct in Quarter 1.

In the first three months of the year, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 12.7pct compared to the similar period last year and, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality it went up 12.5pct, according to the data of the National institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

In March 2023, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 42.4pct compared to February 2023 and was up 4.1pct as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, told Agerpres.

Compared to March 2022, the volume of construction works increased as gross series by 17.7pct and, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, it increased by 17.8pct.

In the first three months, the volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 12.7pct. By structure elements, rises were reported for capital repair works (+26.4pct), for new construction works (+15.3pct) and for maintenance and current repair works (+0.6pct). By construction objects, increases were recorded for engineering works (+24.8pct), for residential buildings (+6.1pct) and for non-residential buildings (+3.0%pct).

The volume of construction works was up 12.5pct as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, an increase reflected in capital repair works (+24.5pct) and in new construction works (+14.2pct). The maintenance and current repair works decreased by 0.4pct. By construction objects, rises were recorded for engineering works (+23.7pct), for residential buildings (+4.1pct) and for non-residential buildings (+3.4pct).

In March 2023 compared to February 2023, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 42.4pct, an increase reflected in maintenance and current repair works (+48.2pct), in new construction works (+41.3pct) and in capital repair works (+37.3pct). By construction objects, increases were reported for non-residential buildings (+47.0pct), for engineering works (+45.3pct) and for residential buildings (+32.9pct).

The volume of construction works rose, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 4.1pct, a rise reflected in maintenance and current repair works (+12.4pct) and in new construction works (+3.2pct). The capital repair works were down 8.7pct. By construction objects, the volume of construction works increased for residential buildings (+10.4pct), for non-residential buildings (+5.2pct) and for engineering works (+0.3pct).

In March 2023 compared to March 2022, the volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 17.7pct. By structure elements, rises were reported for capital repair works (+37.5pct), for new construction works (+18.0pct) and for maintenance and current repair works (+11.0pct). By construction objects, rises were recorded for engineering works (+29.2pct), for residential buildings (+18.9pct) and for non-residential buildings (+2.7pct).

The volume of construction works increased overall, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 17.8pct. By structure elements, rises were recorded for capital repair works (+38.0pct), for new construction works (+16.6pct) and for maintenance and current repair works (+11.6pct). By construction objects, rises were reported for engineering works (+29.7pct), for residential buildings (+17.3pct) and for non-residential buildings (+2.3pct).