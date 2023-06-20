INS: Construction works up over 12pct, in first four months.

Construction works increased by more than 12pct in the first four months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, both as a gross and as adjusted series, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS) data published on Tuesday.

The official statistics show that between 1 January and 30 April 2023, as a gross series, the growth was 12.1pct.

According to the quoted source, the volume of construction works increased by 12.9pct, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and seasonality.

The INS data revealed that in April 2023 compared to April 2022, construction works, as a gross series, increased overall by 10.8pct.

As a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in April 2023 compared to April 2022, the volume of construction work increased overall by 14.8pct.

From month to month, construction works recorded a decrease by 6.4pct, as a gross series, in April vs. March 2023.

According to the INS, month-on-month, as adjusted series, construction works decreased by 4.2pct.