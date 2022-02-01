 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS estimates increase in unemployment by 11,000 in December against November

Agerpres
someri somaj

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December 2021 was 5.4pct, by 0.2pct higher than in November, according to provisional information published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

Thus, the estimated number of unemployed people aged 15-74 in December was 443,000, an increase by 11,000 people compared to the number of unemployed in the previous month, but decreasing compared to December 2020, when there were 528,000 unemployed recorded, according to data published by the INS.

By gender, the unemployment rate for men was 5.6pct in December 2021, 0.5pct more than that for women (5.1pct).

For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4pct for December 2021 (4.6pct for men and 4.0pct for women).

The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represents 76.3pct of the total number of unemployed estimated for December.

Data on unemployment in November and December for young people aged 15-24 are not available in the INS document, but in the last reporting month, September 2021, this segment recorded an unemployment rate of 20.3pct.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.