INS: Gross domestic product up 4.2pct in 2019

The estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019 was 1,058.973 billion lei in current prices, having increased by 4.2%, in real terms, compared to 2018, according to final data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to the semi-final version, the nominal gross domestic product for 2019 increased by 0.1%.

In 2019, by categories of resources, changes in the contribution to the GDP growth, between the two estimates, were recorded by: industry, from -0.1% to -0.3%, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by -0.7 percentage points (from 99.4% to 98.7%); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants, from +0.6 to + 0.7%, as a result of the change in the activity volume by +0.8 percentage points (from 103.2% to 104.0%); professional, scientific and technical activities; administrative service activities and support service activities, from +0.5 to +0.6, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by +0.3 percentage points (from 106.9% to 107.2%); public administration and defence; social insurance in the public system; education; health and social assistance, from +0.6 to + 0.7%, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by +0.6 percentage points (from 104.8% to 105.4%).

By categories of uses, in 2019, more important changes in the contribution to the GDP growth, between the two estimates, were registered in: the expenditure for the final consumption of households, from + 2.5% to 2.4%, as a result of the change in its volume by -0.2 percentage points (from 104.0% to 103.8%); individual final consumption of the public administrations, from + 0.7% to + 0.5%, as a result of the change in its volume by -2.9 percentage points (from 109.4% to 106.5%); effective final collective consumption of the public administrations, from + 0.5% to + 0.7%, as a result of the change in its volume by +2.9 percentage points (from 105.0% to 107.9%); inventory variation, from -1.2% to -0.6%; net exports of goods and services, from -1.2% to -1.6%, Agerpres informs.