INS: Gross energy consumption in metallurgical industry down by 3.9 pct in 2020

Gross energy consumption in the metallurgical industry was 55,643.5 TJ in 2020, down 3.9% from the previous year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By field of use, the following consumptions were registered: for the furnace loading preparation section - 53.7%, for other uses - 17.1%, for the production of cast iron - 11.9%, for the production of steel - 6.1%, for electricity production - 5.9% and for rolling mills - 5.4%.

Of the total electricity used in the metallurgical sector, the units' domestic consumption accounted for 84.6% (1,718.2 GWh). The consumption of steel equipment and installations was 1,426.6 GWh (83% of consumption), while auxiliary installations and domestic services recorded a consumption of 291.6 GWh (17% of total consumption).

By types of steel equipment and installations, the largest share of electricity consumption was held by rolling mills (481.4 GWh, respectively 33.7%), followed by electric melting and continuous casting furnaces (359.4 GWh , respectively 25.2%) and steelmaking capacities (306.1 GWh, respectively 21.5%).

In 2020, the electricity resource was 2,030.1 GWh, down by 17.3% compared to 2019.

In terms of resources used in the metallurgical industry, solid fuels had a share of 53.2% last year (51.8% in 2019), gaseous fuels 34.1% (33.9% in 2019) and electricity registered a share of 11.1% (12.6% in 2019). Of the total solid fuels, coke accounted for 59%, being the main fuel used in the metallurgical industry, the INS emphasizes.