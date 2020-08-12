 
     
INS: H1 new manufacturing orders down 14.1 pct YoY

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry were 14.1 percent down in H1 2020 from the same period of 2019, but saw however a 21 percent month-over-month increase (June vs. May), shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The capital goods industry fell by 17.4 percent, the FMCG industry suffered a 12.6-percent setback and the intermediate goods industry went down by 10.4 percent. The durables industry was the only to see an advance of 14.3 percent.

Year-on-year, new orders in the manufacturing industry decreased by 10.3 percent this June, due to the negative results in the capital goods industry (-14.6 percent), the FMCG industry (-11.9 percent) and the intermediate goods industry (-6 percent). Conversely, new orders for the durables industry were 39 percent higher from the year-ago period.

Compared to May 2020, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased by 21 percent this June due to growth in the durables industry (+37.1 percent), the capital goods industry (+26.5 percent), the FMCG industry (+19.8 percent) and the intermediate goods industry (+10.2 percent).

INS said that the information released today captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities as a result of the imposition of the state of emergency starting with March 16, 2020 and of the state of alert beginning with May 17, 2020.

