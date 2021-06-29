INS: Non-resident tourists who arrive in collective accomodations spend 171.5 million RON, in Q1

The total number of non-residents housed in collective tourist accommodations was, in Q1, 2021, 64,100 people, and their spending has reached a total of 171.5 million RON, according to the data centralized by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Businesses (including participation in congresses, conferences, classes, fairs and exhibitions) represented the main reason of the stay among 68.5% of non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania during the first three months of this year. Non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania on business spent 113.6 million RON.

Of the total business spending, the largest share was represented by housing expenses (51.8%), where housing with breakfast included being preferred (86.4% of all spending for accommodations). Expenses in restaurants and bars was of 18.8%, and for those shopping represented 14.6%. Of the total spending for shopping, 48.5% were for purchasing groceries and beverages, and 30.2% for purchasing gifts and souvenirs.

Spending or renting automobiles had a share of 79.2% of the total transportation expenses, and expenses for tickets for entering museums, tourist objectives, zoos, botanical gardens represented 27.8% of all recreation.

The second reason of the stay, for non-residents in Romania, was represented by personal traveling (31.5% of the total non-resident tourists), where vacation trips were highlighted among these (66.7%) Non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for personal interests have spent 57.9 million RON.

"Just like in the case of business travel, the largest share of spending made by non-resident tourists in Romania for pleasure is represented by accommodation spending (49.3%), of which accommodations with breakfast included holds the main share (58.4%). Spending in bars and restaurants had a share of 17.6% of the total spending for personal interest, and spending for shopping represented 17.5% of the total spending o non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania for personal reasons. Spending or renting automobiles reached a share of 59.9% of all transport spending, and spending for practicing sports accounted for 57.8% of all recreation spending," the INS mentions.

Of all non-resident tourists who arrived in Romania, 41.3% organized their stay on their own, and 28.5% used tourist agents. The rest of the stays had another organizer (unions, etc.) 22.7%, as well as the tourism agency, for one part and the non-resident tourist for the other part, 7.5%.

The main means of transportation used by non-resident tourists to arrive in Romania was by plane (75.1% of the total number of tourists). Personal vehicles represented 21.5%, followed by coaches and buses by 2.5% and other means of transportation (trains, river-going crafts, rented automobiles, motorcycles, etc.) 0.9%.

Regarding the number of non-resident tourists in private accommodations (apartments and rooms for rent), it was 2,807 people for the first trimester of 2021, their spending in Romania being of 2.33 million RON.

Of all spending made in Romania by non-resident tourists housed in private accommodations, spending made in bars and restaurants represented 27.3%, spending for accommodations represented 25.2%, spending for transportation - 21.8%, and spending for cultural activities, sports and leisure - 12.7%.

Of the total non-resident tourists housed in private accommodations, 76.8% were there for personal reasons, and 23.2% for business. Of the personal trips, an important share was for trips for other activities (27.4%) and for professional ones and business (95.6%).

Non-resident tourists housed in private accommodations organized their own trips in Romania, using the plane as means of transportation (45.3%), personal vehicles (33.5%), bus (3.0%) and other means, such as train, or other means of transportation (18.2%).