INS: Retail trade turnover, up 7.2 pct in first five months

Romania's turnover of retail trade (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first five months of this year, as compared to the interval from January 1 to May 31, 2018, both as gross series, by 7.2 percent and as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, by 7.1 percent, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

As series adjusted for working days and seasonality, trade grew by 7.1 percent due to the advance of non-food sales (+ 10.1 percent), the retail trade of automotive fuel in specialized shops (+ 6.6 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 4.8 percent).The INS data show that the volume of retail trade turnover (except for trade in vehicles and motorcycles), inched up overall as gross series, in May 2019, compared to the previous month, by 0.7 percent as a result of the increase in sales of non-food products (+ 4.5 percent) and retail trade of automotive fuel in specialized stores (+ 2.4 percent). Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 4.1 percent.The turnover of retail trade (except for trade in vehicles and motorcycles) went down overall by 0.8 percent as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, in May 2019 compared with the previous month, due to decreases registered in in the retail trade of automotive fuel in specialized stores (-4.1 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-0.9 percent). Sales of non-food products increased by 1.2 percent.The volume of retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, in May 2019, as compared to May 2018, registered an increase of 3.9 percent due to increases in sales of products non-food (+ 8.5 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 3.7 percent). The retail trade of automotive fuel in specialized stores fell by 3 percent.The volume of retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) registered a growth of 3.7 percent as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, in May 2019, compared to May 2018, due to increases in sales of non-food products (+ 7.9 percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 5.4 percent). The retail trade of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 3.8 percent.