INS: Retail, wholesale turnovers up 23.8pct in 2021; market services up 45.9pct

Turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 23.8pct last year, compared to 2020, while market services provided to the population increased by 45.9pct, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to December 2021 - December 2020, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, recorded a jump of 14.7pct, as gross series, and 14pct as adjusted series depending on the business days and seasonality.

At the same time, the activity of market services provided to the population registered a turnover with 97.5pct, compared to the reference period.

As adjusted series, the market services provided to the population registered a business increase of 101.3pct, in December 2021, compared to the same month of the previous year.

According to the INS, at the comparative level of December 2021 vs November 2021, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a gross series, decreased by 4.2%.

Also, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a series adjusted depending the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 0.5pct, in the reference interval.

In terms of market services provided to the population, activities increased both as gross series (+ 13.8pct) and as adjusted series (+ 2.2pct), Agerpres informs.