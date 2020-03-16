INS: Romania's population, negative natural growth in January 2020

Romania recorded in January 2020 a negative natural growth, the deceased surpassing live births by 7,381 persons, compared to December 2019, shows the data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS), published on Monday.

In January 2020, 15,971 children were born, 1,012 more than in December 2019. The number of deaths noted for January 2020 was 23,352, 731 less than in December 2019.

In what regards the number of deaths of children under the age of 1, recorded in January 2020, the figure stood at 91, decreasing by 3 compared to December 2019.

In January 2020, the civil status offices recorded 4,356 marriages, 2,545 less than in the previous month, and the number of divorces pronounced through definitive court decisions and in accordance with Law no. 202/2010 was of 836, 1,519 less.

Compared to January 2019, in January 2020 the number of live births was smaller by 998, and the number of persons deceased dropped by 3,484.

The natural growth was negative both in January 2020 (-7,381 persons), as well as in (-9,867 persons). The number of children under the age of 1 passing away was smaller by 13 in January 2020, when compared to January 2019.

Furthermore, the number of marriages was, in January 2020, smaller by 914 than the one recorded in the same month of the previous year. The number of divorces pronounced by courts and through Law no. 202/2010 in January 2020 was smaller by 60 in January 2020 than in January 2019.

"The natural growth represents the difference between the number of live births and the number of persons deceased, in the reference period," the INS mentions.