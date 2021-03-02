INS: Significant drops recorded in arrivals, overnight stays in accomodation units in Romania, in January

Arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania decreased by 39.6pct and 43.9pct, respectively, in January, compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Compared to the reference period, the number of foreign visitors recorded at the border checkpoints decreased by 59pct, and the departures abroad of Romanian visitors decreased by 63.1pct.

According to the same source, the arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units, as recorded in the first month of this year, amounted to 480,900 people, decreasing by 39.6pct compared to those of January 2020. Of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists accounted for 96pct, while the number of foreign tourists accounted for 4pct.

Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist accommodation structures, the largest share was held by those from Europe (80.7pct of the total foreign tourists), and of these 72.3pct were from the countries of the European Union (EU).

The INS data show that, in January 2021 vs January 2020, the overnight stays recorded in the tourist accommodation units amounted to 884,300, decreasing by 43.9pct, and of this total the number of Romanian tourists accounted for 95pct, the rest being foreign citizens. In the same context, the largest share of foreign tourists was from Europe (82pct of the total number of foreign tourists), and of these 72.5pct were from EU countries.

Overall, the index of net use of accommodation was 17.2pct in the total number of tourist accommodation structures, down by 7.8pct, compared to January of the previous year.

According to official statistics, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, as recorded at the border checkpoints, amounted, in January 2021, to 337,400 people, down 59pct compared to the same month in 2020.

On the other hand, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, as recorded at the border checkpoints, accounted for 753,600 persons, decreasing by 63.1pct compared to the reference period.