INS: Turnover for car trade up 6.2 in January-March

Wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 6.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same interval last year, reads data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared with Q1 2017, the wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality increased by 7.6 per cent.In Q1 2018, the market services to population, gross series, recorded an increase by 6.6 per cent in turnover compared with Q1 2017.The market services to population, adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality increased by 6.2 per cent in Q1 2018 compared with Q1 2017.Wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased in March 2018 by 18.9 per cent compared with the previous month.Compared with March 2017, in March 2018 the wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, went up 0.9 per cent, gross series.The wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality increased by 3.5 per cent.The market services to population, grew by 3.5 per cent in March 2018 against March 2017, gross series.The the wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality dropped 0.5 per cent in March 2018 compared with the previous month.Market services to populations grew 9.2 per cent in March 2018 against the previous month, gross series.The wholesale and retail turnover, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality stayed at the level in March 2018 as in February the same year.