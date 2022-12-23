INSP: 101,059 acute respiratory infections recorded over December 12-18

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health informed that, at the national level, between 12 and 18 December, 101,059 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper respiratory tract and pneumonia.

In the same period last year, 37,770 cases were recorded, told Agerpres.

According to the INSP, 63 confirmed cases of influenza were reported (17 cases with AH3 virus, 7 with AH1 virus, 37 with non-subtyped influenza A virus and 2 with influenza B virus).

Since the beginning of the season, 114 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.

In the reference period, 1,644 cases of clinical influenza were reported compared to 1,002 cases recorded in the previous week and 57 cases recorded in the same period last year.

A number of 1,398,650 people from the risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until 18 December with the vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health.