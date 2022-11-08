INSP: 112 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week; 106 with BA.5 subvariant

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 31 October - 6 November, the Omicron variant was detected in 112 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres.

According to the INSP, until 30 October 2022, as many as 9,546 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (31pct) was detected in 2,973 cases.

Of the last week's reports, the BA.4 sub-variant wasn't detected in any case, whereas the BA.5 sub-variant was reported in 106 cases.

So far, the BA.5 subvariant was detected in 3,136 cases (33pct).

According to the INSP, until 6 November, a number of 17,892 sequences were reported to INSP - CNSCBT.

Out of the 112 sequencing investigations of last week 67 were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino and 45 by the "Matei Bals" Institute.