INSP: 140,688 acute respiratory infections recorded over December 19-25

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between December 19 and 25, 140,688 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper respiratory tract and pneumonia.

In the same period last year, 38,322 cases were recorded, Agerpres informs.

According to the INSP, 94 confirmed cases of influenza were reported (18 with AH3 virus, 28 with AH1 virus, 46 with non-subtyped influenza A virus and 2 with B influenza virus).

Since the beginning of the season, 208 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.

During the reference period, 2,685 cases of clinical influenza were reported compared to 1,644 cases recorded in the previous week and 79 cases recorded in the same period last year.

A number of 1,417,836 people from the risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until December 25 with the vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health.