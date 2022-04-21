INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that, in the week of April 11-17, seven cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) were reported, three less than the previous week.

There were no cases of severe acute respiratory infections during the same period last season.

Nationwide, the total number of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu, acute URIs and pneumonia) was 51,609, 1.5 times higher than in the same week of the previous season (36,361) and 20.7 percent lower compared to the previous week.

As many as 1,646 cases of clinical influenza have been reported nationwide.

As of April 17, 1,509,412 people from at risk groups have been vaccinated against influenza with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.