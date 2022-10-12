INSP: 43.4pct of COVID cases in past week recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Bihor

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, between 3 - 9 September, 43.4pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Bihor, told Agerpres.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 38.4pct of the confirmed cases were recorded among non-vaccinated people.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 43.3pct got sick either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

The INSP mentions that 40.5pct of the total deaths were recorded in the counties of Bihor, Timis, Bacau, Mures and Neamt.

According to the INSP, 71.4pct of the deaths were recorded among unvaccinated people.

From the beginning of the pandemic until now, according to the INSP, 86.5pct of all deaths were recorded in people over 60 years old, and 54.7pct of the deaths were recorded in men with at least one associated comorbidity.