INSP: 79,866 acute respiratory infections registered between 7-13 November

The National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT) within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday that 79,866 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported at the national level between 7 and 13 November - clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonias, told Agerpres.

A number of 44,023 cases have been registered in the same period of 2021.

According to the INSP, five cases of flu were confirmed: three with the AH3 influenza virus and two with non-subtyped influenza A virus.

Since the beginning of the season, 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported: seven cases with non-subtyped influenza A virus, five cases of AH3 influenza, two cases of AH1 influenza.

In the period of reference, 251 cases of clinical influenza were reported at national level, compared to 250 cases recorded last year in the same period.

A number of 1,208,333 people from risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until 30 October with vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health.