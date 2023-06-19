INSP: 82 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week.

A number of 82 people were vaccinated against COVID in the week of 12-18 June, of whom 61 with the Omicron-adapted Pfizer vaccine, whose administration began on November 28, 2022, told Agerpres.

According to the National Centre for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Public Health Institute (INSP), another 21 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on 27 December 2020, a number of 16,923,077 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered.

A number of 8,131,149 people received the complete vaccination scheme, and 2,668,787 were given the third dose.

In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,103 side effect occurrences to COVID vaccines, 2,247 local and 17,856 systemic side effects.