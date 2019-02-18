 
     
INSP: Flu death toll reaches 131

morga

The number of people who died of flu this winter reached 131, according to the latest release of the National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.

The last three persons who died of influenza were two men - one of 58 from Prahova and another one of 44 from Bihor - and one woman of 78 from Constanta. They were all confirmed with type-A influenza virus.

All three had pre-existing medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against flu.

