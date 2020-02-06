 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: Flu death toll reaches 18

one.ro
tuse raceala gripa

Bucharest, Feb 6 /Agerpres/ - The number of persons who died because of flu reached 18, the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health has announced on Thursday.

The last two persons who died of flu are a one child, aged 1 year and six months, from Neamt County, and a woman, aged 49, from Mures County. In both cases, the infection with type-A influenza, subtype (H1)pdm09 was confirmed.

They both had pre-existing medical conditions and hadn't been vaccinated against the flu. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.