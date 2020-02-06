INSP: Flu death toll reaches 18

Bucharest, Feb 6 /Agerpres/ - The number of persons who died because of flu reached 18, the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Institute of Public Health has announced on Thursday.

The last two persons who died of flu are a one child, aged 1 year and six months, from Neamt County, and a woman, aged 49, from Mures County. In both cases, the infection with type-A influenza, subtype (H1)pdm09 was confirmed.

They both had pre-existing medical conditions and hadn't been vaccinated against the flu. AGERPRES