 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: Last week, 35.5 pct of total COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Constanta, Ilfov

lrt.lt
test covid

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that during the week of 6-12 of September, 35.5% of the total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Constanta and Ilfov.

77.6% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated persons, INSP specifies in its weekly surveillance report.

According to the quoted source, 28% of total casualties were registered in Bucharest, Bistrita-Nasaud, Prahova, Iasi and Constanta.

95.2% of registered casualties were in non-vaccinated people, and 3% in people vaccinated with the incomplete scheme, Agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, one in 77 of the total number of COVID-19 cases was registered in medical staff. 85.9% of casualties were in people over 60 years old, and 57.5% of casualties were male.

INSP specifies that 94.6% of the deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.