INSP: Last week, 35.5 pct of total COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Constanta, Ilfov

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Wednesday that during the week of 6-12 of September, 35.5% of the total COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Constanta and Ilfov.

77.6% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated persons, INSP specifies in its weekly surveillance report.

According to the quoted source, 28% of total casualties were registered in Bucharest, Bistrita-Nasaud, Prahova, Iasi and Constanta.

95.2% of registered casualties were in non-vaccinated people, and 3% in people vaccinated with the incomplete scheme, Agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, one in 77 of the total number of COVID-19 cases was registered in medical staff. 85.9% of casualties were in people over 60 years old, and 57.5% of casualties were male.

INSP specifies that 94.6% of the deceased people had at least one associated comorbidity.