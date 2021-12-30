INSP: One flu case in Bucharest, 3 cases in Vrancea since season beginning

Since the beginning of the season, one case of influenza with influenza B virus in the Capital and three cases of influenza with influenza virus type AH3 in Vrancea County have been confirmed with the laboratory, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to the INSP report, no deaths confirmed with the flu virus have been reported.During the week of December 20-26, nationwide, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu, upper respiratory tract infection - URTI - and pneumonia) was 38,332, that is 3.9% higher than in the same week of the previous season (36,893) and 1.5% higher compared to the previous week (37,770), INSP points out.Also, in the week of December 20-26, 79 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to four cases recorded in the same week in 2020.Moreover during this period there was also one case of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), 7 less than the previous week and same as in the same period of the previous season.According to the INSP, as of December 26, 1,109,849 people from at-risk groups had been vaccinated against influenza, with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.