 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: Romania's caseload of measles rises by 24 this week to 20,024

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

Another 24 newly confirmed cases of measles were reported this week in 5 counties, bringing the total number of cases to 20,024.

According to the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the total number of confirmed cases of measles in Romania reported until May 8 is 20,024, of which 64 deaths.

Between May 4 and 8, another 24 newly confirmed cases were reported in 5 counties: Neamt - 9; Cluj - 6; Bihor - 4; Suceava - 3; Sibiu - 2.

Measles cases reported weekly had their onset 2 to 4 weeks ago; the confirmation and classification of a case taking an average of three weeks, says the INSP.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.