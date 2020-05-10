INSP: Romania's caseload of measles rises by 24 this week to 20,024

Another 24 newly confirmed cases of measles were reported this week in 5 counties, bringing the total number of cases to 20,024.According to the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the total number of confirmed cases of measles in Romania reported until May 8 is 20,024, of which 64 deaths.
Between May 4 and 8, another 24 newly confirmed cases were reported in 5 counties: Neamt - 9; Cluj - 6; Bihor - 4; Suceava - 3; Sibiu - 2.
Measles cases reported weekly had their onset 2 to 4 weeks ago; the confirmation and classification of a case taking an average of three weeks, says the INSP.