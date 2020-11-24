INSP-weekly report: 29.2 pct of total deaths - in Bucharest, Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Bihor

Over 29 pct of the total deaths caused by the novel coronavirus that have been recorded in the November 16-22 week were in the City of Bucharest, and the counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Bihor, mentions on Tuesday the National Institute for Public Health (INSP).

According to the weekly monitoring report, based on data reported until November 22, 29.2 pct of the total number of deaths were recorded in the City of Bucharest, and the counties of Constanta, Prahova, Sibiu and Bihor.

Also last week, 33.3 pct of the total cases of infection with COVID-19 were recorded in the City of Bucharest, and the counties of Cluj, Constanta, Iasi and Brasov.

Since the beginning of the pandemic up to now 1 in 59 cases were recorded in medical staff.

According to the INSP, 83.5 pct of the total number of deaths were in persons over 60, and 59.2 pct in males.

According to the report, 95.3 pct of the persons deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.