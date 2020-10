Instruction in Bucharest to move online if Covid-91 infections exceeds 3/1,000 population

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that if the 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 3 in Bucharest City, classes there will move online.

"It is regulated by government decision: if the 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 3 school classes will move online entirely. A very thorough assessment must be made, because you know that, as a rule, we have said that we are removing the outbreaks, the cases that do not reflect community spread - but we can even end up locking down certain areas. Hopefully, we do not up there, and I am convinced that people understand the situation we are facing, that they will take care and that they will beware of infection," Orban said at the end of a visit to the Bucharest Public Health Directorate.