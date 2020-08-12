Integrity watchdog opens dedicated webpage section, updates list of integrity-challenged candidates

The National Integrity Agency (ANI) announced on Wednesday having opened a special section on its website dedicated to this September local elections to increase the level of transparency and prevent incompatibilities and conflicts of interests.

According to ANI, the measure aims to optimise the process of filling in the declarations of wealth and interests by the candidates, provide specialist assistance about incompatibilities and conflicts of interests, and also to inform the public about the obligations of the participants in the electoral process.

Available on the agency's website, at https://www.integritate.eu/Alegeri-Locale-2020, the section groups together several categories of useful information.

"The National Integrity Agency has updated the list of persons who are prohibited from holding elected office for three years under Article 25 (2) of Law 176 of September 1, 2010, making available to the public data and information on more than 500 persons whose incompatibility or conflict of interests has been determined definitively and irrevocably: https://bit.ly/2DPeVLd."

Regarding the registration in the electoral race of civil servants, ANI informs that, in accordance with the provisions of Article 514 (1)( h) of the Administrative Code, they are under an obligation to suspend their employment at their initiative "for participation in electioneering, during the election campaign and until the day after the elections," and do so from August 28, 2020, according to Decision 576/2020 for the approval of a schedule for carrying out the actions necessary for the smooth organisation and conduct of the 2020 local elections.

Also available on the website are useful guidelines and integrity legislation. Those who want to run in the September 2020 local elections get useful information on their obligations to comply with the legislation regarding incompatibilities, conflicts of interests and the correct declaration of wealth and interests.

"The information can be found in the two guidelines on filling in the declarations, as well as on complying with the legislation on incompatibilities and conflicts of interests, published in the legislation section, together with the pieces of legislation in force," according to ANI.

At the same time, the public may notify the National Integrity Agency about potential irregularities in the declarations of wealth and interests submitted by the candidates in the local elections, which can be done by using the form in the section.

* Section dedicated to the declarations of wealth and interests submitted by the candidates:

ANI will publish in this section, within 48 hours of receipt, all declarations submitted by candidates in the local elections. Under Law 176/2010, the declarations of wealth and interests shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Bureau or to the constituency electoral bureau, as the case may be, together with the declaration of acceptance of the candidacy, in two copies, and shall be sent to the National Integrity Agency 48 hours from submission, at the latest.

* Smart forms of declarations of wealth and interests:

The agency makes available to those who have the obligation to complete declarations of wealth and interests, by virtue of participation in local elections, smart forms with predefined fields and lists of values, which can be filled in electronically. Useful information on how to complete smart forms can also be found in the "Useful Guides" section.

* Telephone line:

Candidates to public office may request specialist assistance from integrity inspectors in the event of urgent requests regarding the filling in of the declarations of wealth and interests, incompatibilities and conflicts of interests by calling the numbers displayed Monday to Friday, in the time interval 09:00hrs - 16:00hrs.