Interactive map with 100 tourist must-sees in Bistrita-Nasaud County

As of today, the central-northern Bistrita-Nasaud County which promotes itself as a tourist destination under the brand Poarta Transilvaniei/Transylvania's Gateway, has an interactive map with 100 tourist must-sees for both visitors from elsewhere and county residents.

The project was implemented with the support of the volunteers of the Bistrita-Nasaud Europe Direct Center and other partners, and the interactive map was officially unveiled Monday afternoon at the Teleki Castle in Posmus, a historical monument that was rehabilitated this year with European funds.

The descriptions of the 100 must-visit sites were penned with the support of students of tourism geography, who put a particular highlight on the places along the access routes to Maramures and Bucovina, but also to Cluj or Mures.

Andras Barta, director of the Bistrita branch of the Babes-Bolyai University, said that the project was necessary because, despite its rich tourist potential, Bistrita-Nasaud has lost steam in terms of promotion in this field.

In the list of the 100 Bistrita-Nasaud sights that should not be missed are the resorts of Colibita, Baile Figa and Sangeorz-Bai, the historical center of the Bistrita municipality with the almost eight-century-old Evangelical Church, the Coopers' Tower and medieval passages and buildings, the national parks of the Rodna and Calimani Mountains, the Tihuta Pass, the Teleki castles in Posmus and Comlod, the Bethlen castle from Arcalia, the ruins of the Ciceu Fortress, the Cormaia Gorges Waterfall, several nature reserves, eight wooden churches, 12 monasteries, the evangelical churches in the areas once inhabited by Saxons, museums and the memorial homes of Liviu Rebreanu, George Cosbuc, Andrei Muresanu and Ion Pop Reteganul, the forests around the municipality of Bistrita, the Beclean stud farm, the wooden bridges in Cosbuc and Ilva Mare, as well as the Roman castrum in Ilisua.

The interactive map can be seen on the bnpoartatransilvaniei.ro website, each site having info attached about its location, access possibilities and history. AGERPRES