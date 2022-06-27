Interbank offer rate per year continues upward trend

The 3-month interbank offer rate (ROBOR) index, depending on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest rate is calculated, climbed on Monday to 6.26% per year, from 6.18% per year, on Friday, a higher level being recorded on December 3, 2012, respectively 6.30%, according to the data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

At the beginning of this year, the 3-month ROBOR index was 3.02% per annum.The 6-month index, used in the calculation of interest rates on mortgage loans in RON with variable interest rate, increased to 6.39% per year, from 6.33% per year, and ROBOR at 12 months climbed to 6.58% per year, from 6.52%.Regarding the Consumer Credit Reference Index, regulated by Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 19/2019, it is 1.86% per year, being calculated as an arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from the one published three months ago, of 1.17%.In May 2019, OUG 19/2019 entered into force, which modifies the way in which the rate for loans in RON with variable interest rate is calculated. Thus, OUG 19 established the Consumer Credit Reference Index, calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.AGERPRES