Interim PM asks market activity monitoring, to limit novel coronavirus spread

Nicolae Ciucă

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday requested a coordination of the activity of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) and that of the structures of the Interior Ministry, in order to monitor the activity in markets, to limit novel coronavirus spread, according to AGERPRES.

"Markets will be open, which is why, as we discussed, I will ask ANSVSA and the structures of the Interior Ministry to coordinate their activities so that we can have a monitoring of everything that means the activity in the markets, in order to avoid this part of the spread of the virus," said Ciuca, at the beginning of the government meeting.

The clarifications were made in the context in which the Secretary of State Raed Arafat explained, during the Government meeting, that in the Capital, from December 6 until Thursday, a number of 9,070 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection was registered. He mentioned that at the level of the Bucharest Prefecture there was a discussion about the intensification of the controls and the measures for the implementation of the existing restrictions.

