Interim PM Ciuca: Gov't to focus attention on priorities related to the management of COVID-19 pandemic

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

The Government will focus on the priorities related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next interval, and on the implementation of the vaccination strategy, interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace, according to AGERPRES.

He added that the Executive will continue to take all the necessary economic measures to support those affected by the crisis and, also, to focus on the closure of the financial year 2020 and the preparation of the financial year 2021.

