Interim PM Ciuca recomends citizens to reduce travel during winter holidays, to limit COVID-19 spreading

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that, given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, he recommended that citizens reduce travel during the winter holidays to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and added that the authorities did not consider adopting new restrictions.

Asked if the authorities are also prepared in case of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the holidays, he said: "We are also prepared for this hypothesis, for this scenario."

The interim prime minister said that the authorities do not envisage imposing new health protection measures during this period.