Interim PM Orban: Let's restore the forests of Romania wherever it is needed

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban gest

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that he expects Romanians to get involved in restoring the forests, underscoring the importance of ensuring a certain future for our children, grandchildren.

"An old saying goes: 'the forest is Romanian's sibling'. Let's prove that the Romanian is also the sibling of the forest, let's restore the forests of Romania wherever it is needed, wherever there is a risk of environment, soil being affected, so that we can ensure a certain future for our children, for our grandchildren," Ludovic Orban said, at the launch of the National Forestation Campaign called "O padure cat o tara" (A forest as big as a country), which took place in Uliesti, Dambovita county.

He added that authorities' presence is not enough at such actions.

"Our presence here is a clear signal of involvement of any Romanian with a conscience and who cares for a beautiful country, a country with the most developed forest, to help this campaign and contribute so that a larger area of Romania becomes afforested. AGERPRES

